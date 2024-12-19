Barclays PLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 346.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 274,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $86.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

