Barclays PLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of BankUnited worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,583,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 315,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,247,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 740,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 37.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,174 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 663,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 559,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,000. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

