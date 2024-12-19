Barclays PLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 252.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.50% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.