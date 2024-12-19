Barclays PLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

