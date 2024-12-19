Barclays PLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 162.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total transaction of $51,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $502,497.63. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.56, for a total value of $364,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,878.16. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100 shares of company stock worth $535,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $452.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.17. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.10 and a twelve month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.