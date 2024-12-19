Barclays PLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bancorp worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Down 5.7 %

TBBK stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.