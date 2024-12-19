Barclays PLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 267.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 50,918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

