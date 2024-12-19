Barclays PLC Purchases 102,848 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,668 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after buying an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

