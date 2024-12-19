Barclays PLC Purchases 106,415 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

