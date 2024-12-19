Barclays PLC Purchases 153,576 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 396.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,576 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Select Medical worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. The trade was a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.