Barclays PLC Purchases 156,055 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,055 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.37% of Camping World worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 79.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,977 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Camping World by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Camping World Stock Down 3.5 %

CWH opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -72.46%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

