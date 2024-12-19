Barclays PLC Purchases 188,911 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Coursera worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

