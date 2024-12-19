Barclays PLC Purchases 51,887 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 141.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5,673.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

International Bancshares Profile

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.