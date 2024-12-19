Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

APLS stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

