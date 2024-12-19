Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 181.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,747 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,098,000 after buying an additional 1,308,376 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 26.1% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after acquiring an additional 64,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.45. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVH

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.