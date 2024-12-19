Barclays PLC Sells 5,433 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 409.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $255.38 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $167.11 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.