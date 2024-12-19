Barclays PLC Sells 93,416 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Axcelis Technologies worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,096,000 after buying an additional 268,560 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,801,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 167,235 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $13,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

