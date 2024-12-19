Battery Future Acquisition Faces Delisting Threat from NYSE

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) recently received a written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating potential delisting proceedings. The notice, received on December 16, 2024, stated that the NYSE Staff intends to commence delisting proceedings for Battery Future Acquisition’s Class A ordinary shares, redeemable warrants, and units.

Get alerts:

The decision to delist the securities follows the company’s failure to consummate a business combination within the stipulated time frame, as outlined by its constitutive documents or contract, or within three years. NYSE Regulation cited Sections 802.01B and 102.06e of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual as grounds for the delisting decision.

While Battery Future Acquisition has the option to request a review of the Staff’s determination by a Committee of the NYSE’s Board of Directors, the company has decided not to pursue this route. Instead, its priority remains the consummation of an impending business combination with Class Over Inc., a transaction previously disclosed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trading of Battery Future Acquisition’s ordinary shares, warrants, and units on the NYSE was halted following the issuance of the notice. As of December 17, 2024, these securities are being quoted and traded in the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbols “BFACF,” “BFQWF,” and “BFQUF,” respectively.

In relation to the impending business combination with Class Over, Battery Future Acquisition and its subsidiary have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. The registration statement includes a proxy statement and prospectus relating to the securities to be issued in connection with the transaction. Shareholders can expect to receive a definitive proxy statement providing crucial information about the business combination, to be voted upon at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting of stockholders.

Interested parties are advised to scrutinize the proxy statement/prospectus for detailed information regarding the business combination. This filing, along with other pertinent documents, will be crucial for shareholders to make well-informed decisions. Further updates and materials related to the business combination will be accessible through the SEC’s website or by contacting Battery Future Acquisition Corp. directly.

Battery Future Acquisition and Class Over have provided forward-looking statements in connection with the business combination. These statements are strictly conjectural and may be influenced by multiple factors, including industry conditions, competition, regulatory matters, and financial performance. Investors are warned against relying solely on these forward-looking statements, as actual events and circumstances can diverge significantly.

The announcement does not signify a solicitation of proxy or any offer related to securities exchange. Battery Future Acquisition encourages shareholders and interested individuals to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making any decisions related to the business combination.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Battery Future Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Battery Future Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

Featured Articles