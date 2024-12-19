Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 500,000 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,670,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,995,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,327,503.16. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 985,397 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $13,559,062.72.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 841,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

