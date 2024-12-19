Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 985,397 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 985,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $13,559,062.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,537,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,237,967.68. The trade was a 11.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 500,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,670,000.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 841,299 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,028,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 327,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

