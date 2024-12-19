Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 985,397 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 985,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $13,559,062.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,537,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,237,967.68. The trade was a 11.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 500,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,670,000.00.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 841,299 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,028,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 327,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
