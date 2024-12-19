BiomX Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) announced in a recent 8-K filing that it has successfully regained compliance with the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) continued listing standards. The company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange on December 10, 2024, confirming the resolution of prior listing deficiencies identified on May 23, 2024, by NYSE American.

These deficiencies, outlined in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, have now been rectified by BiomX Inc. NYSE American specifically highlighted that the company demonstrated compliance with the continued listing standard for two consecutive quarters, as mandated by Section 1009(f) of the Company Guide.

In a statement accompanying the filing, BiomX Inc. addressed the forward-looking nature of the announcement, emphasizing that the ability to remain in compliance with NYSE American listing standards should not be solely relied upon by investors. The company stressed the importance of reviewing the risks and uncertainties associated with such statements, directing interested parties to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 4, 2024.

BiomX Inc. further advised that forward-looking statements, as outlined in the Form 8-K filing, are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the company’s management team. Due to the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with these statements, which are often beyond the company’s control, investors are urged to exercise caution.

The Form 8-K filing was signed on December 16, 2024, by Jonathan Solomon, the Chief Executive Officer of BiomX Inc. The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory standards.

The full details of the filing and BiomX Inc.’s compliance status can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Please note that this news article is based on information provided in a recent 8-K filing by BiomX Inc. and aims to objectively report on the company’s regulatory compliance status. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any investment decisions.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

