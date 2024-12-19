Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stake Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $122,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,598.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,079 shares of company stock valued at $937,697. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

