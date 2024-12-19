Brian K. Miller Sells 6,752 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $591.18 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $638.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.88, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $569,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

