BullFrog AI Appoints Josh Blacher as Chief Financial Officer

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) made a significant announcement on December 12, 2024. The company’s Board of Directors appointed Josh Blacher as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. In this capacity, Mr. Blacher will assume the role of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer of the company. The appointment follows a master services agreement signed on December 13, 2024, between the company and Danforth Advisors, LLC, whereby Mr. Blacher will provide his services as an independent contractor.

Mr. Blacher, aged 52, brings with him a wealth of experience in the financial sector. He has previously served as a chief financial officer for various life sciences companies and also as Managing Partner of Columbus Circle Capital LLC. Prior to joining Bullfrog AI, Mr. Blacher held executive positions at companies such as Predictive Oncology, Rampart Bioscience, Excision Bio Therapeutics, Inmed Pharmaceuticals, Therapix Biosciences, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

The appointment of Josh Blacher as the Chief Financial Officer was accompanied by a press release issued by Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. on December 17, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Blacher’s expertise, highlighting his extensive experience in financial strategy and corporate governance. The release also paid tribute to the former CFO, Dane Saglio, who passed away recently after battling cancer.

The addition of Mr. Blacher to the leadership team of Bullfrog AI is seen as a strategic move in light of his expertise and track record in the industry. His appointment is expected to play a key role in advancing the company’s mission to drive innovation in drug development using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s financial performance and business prospects. Investors are advised to consider various factors before making investment decisions. The full text of the Consulting Agreement and the press release can be found in the company’s Form 8-K filing dated December 12, 2024.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

