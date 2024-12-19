Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.20.

RGEN opened at $147.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -398.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Repligen by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Repligen by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

