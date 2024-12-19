Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,804,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 49.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 149.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Capri by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

CPRI opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.