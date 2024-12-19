Catalent, Novo Holdings Clear Regulatory Hurdles for Pending Transaction

Catalent, Inc. and Novo Holdings A/S have successfully met all regulatory requirements for their impending transaction, as revealed in a joint press release issued on December 14, 2024. The two companies anticipate finalizing the deal in the near future.

The agreement signifies an essential phase in Catalent’s shift to private ownership under Novo Holdings, a prominent life sciences investment firm. Catalent’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Maselli, expressed gratitude to the team for their dedication and optimism for the company’s future. He highlighted that with the backing of Novo Holdings and access to additional resources, Catalent is poised to drive innovation and enhance its offerings for customers and patients, furthering their strategy to create value for stakeholders.

Jonathan Levy, Senior Partner at Novo Holdings, echoed the sentiment by acknowledging the achievement of this milestone, emphasizing the anticipated benefits of the forthcoming transaction. As the closure approaches, both parties look forward to supporting Catalent in its pursuit of innovation within the healthcare sector and the improvement of patient outcomes.

For more details regarding the transaction, interested parties can visit transaction.catalent.com.

Advisors involved in the transaction include Citi and J.P. Morgan as financial advisors to Catalent. Legal counsel for Catalent was provided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, while Jones Day acted as legal advisor to the Catalent Board of Directors. On the Novo Holdings side, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was the financial advisor, with legal guidance from Goodwin Procter LLP, Linklaters LLP, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

Novo Holdings, a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, aims to enhance global health and sustainability through attractive long-term returns on investments. As of year-end 2023, Novo Holdings possessed total assets of EUR 149 billion.

Catalent, Inc., a global leader in facilitating pharmaceutical, biotech, and consumer health partners’ product development and supply, focuses on optimizing patient outcomes worldwide. With a robust presence and expertise in various facets of the industry, Catalent accelerates partner development programs and launches new products annually.

This press release includes historical and forward-looking statements and guidance. While Catalent makes every effort to provide accurate information, uncertainties in assumptions or unforeseen events could potentially impact actual results. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly release updates or revisions to forward-looking statements.

