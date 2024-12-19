Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 274.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

NYSE:CLS opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $100.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

