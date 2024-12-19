Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,483. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.9 %

CLH opened at $235.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.39 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

