Community Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend and Appoints New Board Member

On December 17, 2024, Community Bancorp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2025. This decision was made by the company’s Board of Directors, as revealed in a recent press release filed on December 17, 2024.

In tandem with this announcement, the Board of Directors of Community Bancorp. and its subsidiary, Community National Bank, appointed Wayne Lamberton, aged 58, to their respective Boards, effective January 1, 2025. Lamberton is set to join the class of directors with a term expiring at the Company’s 2028 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, after which he will be up for election to a three-year term. His involvement includes serving on the Company’s Corporate Governance Committee and Risk Management Committee.

Mr. Lamberton, a native of central Vermont and a former member of the United States Army, has a robust business background. Following his service, Lamberton founded Lamberton Electric and later Superior Development, a successful real estate development firm that he still manages. He has also been involved in managing various businesses, such as Maplewood Convenience Stores and the central Vermont Comfort Inn. Wayne Lamberton’s long-standing affiliation with the Bank’s Central Vermont Advisory Board and the company’s state-wide Advisory Committee has positioned him well for this role.

Community Bancorp. press release further showcases the stability and commitment that the company holds towards its shareholders and the regions it serves. The Company’s President and CEO, Kathryn M. Austin, can be contacted for more details regarding the recent developments.

Community National Bank, a subsidiary of Community Bancorp., has a long-standing history of serving various communities dating back to 1851. The bank operates from multiple locations, including Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville, and Enosburg.

In summary, the latest update from Community Bancorp. not only highlights its financial stability with the dividend declaration but also underlines a strategic move towards strengthening its leadership with the appointment of Wayne Lamberton to its Board of Directors.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

