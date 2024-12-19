Comparing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 50.53% 14.59% 3.67% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Steel Connect and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 0.00 Relx 0 1 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and Relx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $183.26 million 0.43 $87.98 million $2.99 4.13 Relx $9.30 billion 9.27 $2.22 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Risk and Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Steel Connect on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect



Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Relx



RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and data sets that help researchers and healthcare professionals to advance science and health outcomes. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

