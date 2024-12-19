Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Corpay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay by 246.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corpay Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CPAY opened at $339.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.07 and its 200-day moving average is $312.72. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $385.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.29.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

