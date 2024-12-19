Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stake Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 437.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

