DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $424.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6,784.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

