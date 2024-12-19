Digital Ally, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting and Reports Voting Results

Digital Ally, Inc. recently conducted its annual meeting of stockholders on December 17, 2024. The meeting, which saw 2,622,499 shares of common stock represented either in person or by proxy, marked a significant turnout constituting around 53.68% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock as of the Record Date, November 14, 2024.

During the meeting, stockholders voted on four key proposals which were detailed in the Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed by the company. The outcomes of the votes are as follows:

Proposal One, focusing on the Election of Four Directors of the Company, saw all nominees—Stanton E. Ross, Leroy C. Richie, D. Duke Daughtery, and Charles M. Anderson—being duly elected to serve.

Following the Annual Meeting, the company’s Board of Directors appointed members to various committees. Notably, Mr. Daughtery chairs the Audit Committee, Mr. Richie chairs the Compensation Committee, and Mr. Richie also heads the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Proposal Two involved the Ratification of the appointment of RBSM LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024, which was ratified by the shareholders.

Proposal Three, which focused on the Approval of the transactions contemplated by the securities purchase agreement entered into on June 24, 2024, was approved by the voters.

Lastly, Proposal Four, seeking Approval of the authorization of the Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding Common Stock, was also approved. The Board reserves the right, within a specified range, to determine the ratio of the reverse split by December 16, 2025.

In conclusion, Digital Ally, Inc.’s annual meeting proved successful with all proposals being approved by the stockholders present or represented.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

