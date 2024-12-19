Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $14,210,170.11 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $332.81 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.40.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

