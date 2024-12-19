DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

