Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,734 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,818,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,339 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 440,890 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.09. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,382.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,341 shares of company stock worth $5,862,564 in the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

