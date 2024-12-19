Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Embecta by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 354,454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 281.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Embecta Stock Performance
EMBC opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.
Embecta Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMBC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
