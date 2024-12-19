EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 361,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 188,704 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

