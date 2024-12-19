EQT Extends Share Repurchase Program by Two Years

On December 18, 2024, EQT Corporation’s Board of Directors made a significant decision to extend EQT’s existing share repurchase program, originally announced on December 13, 2021, by an additional two years. This move extends the Share Repurchase Program’s lifespan from its original expiration date on December 31, 2024, to the new date of December 31, 2026. The Share Repurchase Program remains unchanged in all other aspects.

Get alerts:

As of December 18, 2024, the approximate value of shares available for repurchase under the program stands at $1.4 billion. EQT reserves the flexibility to repurchase shares under this program at its discretion, determined by factors such as market conditions, economic outlook, legal requirements, and other relevant considerations. The company may suspend, alter, or terminate the Share Repurchase Program at any time and without prior notice.

This decision reflects EQT’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining flexibility in managing its capital structure. Investors and stakeholders will be monitoring how EQT navigates its share repurchase activities under the extended program in the coming years.

The official signatory of the report was Jeremy T. Knop, EQT’s Chief Financial Officer, underscoring the company’s dedication to transparent financial reporting and governance practices.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read EQT’s 8K filing here.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also