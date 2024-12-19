Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460 ($18.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($18.36). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.36), with a volume of 4,978,005 shares traded.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14,600.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,460 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,460.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
