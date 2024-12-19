Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 398,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

EXPD opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

