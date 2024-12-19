Financial Contrast: Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Risk & Volatility

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Bavarian Nordic A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.15) -6.67 Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 2.13 $214.20 million $0.69 13.38

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,371.05% Bavarian Nordic A/S 18.33% 10.65% 7.90%

Summary

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

