FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Insider Sells A$5,999,999.50 in Stock

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM – Get Free Report) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons sold 5,454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.68), for a total transaction of A$5,999,999.50 ($3,726,707.76).

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada; and a 70% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia.

