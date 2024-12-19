FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $583.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.