Funko, Inc. Elects Jason Harinstein as New Director**

On December 13, 2024, Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) announced the appointment of Jason Harinstein as a Class I director, following the decision of the Board of Directors to expand its size from eight to nine members. Harinstein, aged 49, brings significant experience to the company, having served as the Chief Financial Officer of Collectors Holdings, Inc. since December 2021. Prior to this role, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Flatiron Health, a healthtech firm dedicated to improving cancer care, from April 2017 to December 2021.

In addition to his tenure at Collectors Holdings and Flatiron Health, Harinstein also brings board experience from his directorial roles at Groupon, Inc. since July 2023 and at Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. from January 2021 to December 2021. Harinstein is an alumnus of Northwestern University, holding a B.A., and the University of Chicago, where he received his M.B.A.

The decision to elect Harinstein was supported by the Board, which cited his financial expertise, leadership background, and knowledge within the collectibles industry as valuable assets for Funko, Inc. Harinstein’s compensation will align with the company’s Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, as outlined in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2024. It is anticipated that Funko, Inc. will enter into their standard indemnification agreement with Mr. Harinstein.

The appointment signifies Funko, Inc.’s strategic move to enhance its Board of Directors with a seasoned professional, poised to contribute meaningfully to the company’s future growth and direction.

The signing of this report was completed on behalf of Funko, Inc. by Tracy D. Daw, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, on December 17, 2024.

