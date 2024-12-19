G. Walmsley Graham Sells 700,761 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham sold 700,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $4,730,136.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207,565 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,753,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

