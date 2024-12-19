Global Indemnity Group Announces Retirement of Chief Actuary

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) made a notable disclosure in its recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company announced on December 16, 2024, that its Chief Actuary, Thomas Gibbons, will be retiring effective December 31, 2024.

The departure of Thomas Gibbons, who has been serving as the Chief Actuary, marks a significant change within Global Indemnity Group. His retirement will bring an end to his role within the organization effective the end of the year.

In addition to this announcement, the 8-K filing included Exhibit 104, which pertains to the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Stephen W. Ries, the Secretary of the Global Indemnity Group, LLC, signed off on the report on behalf of the company on December 18, 2024. This announcement follows the regulatory obligations set by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders in Global Indemnity Group will likely track how the company navigates this leadership change in the coming days and the potential impact on its operations.

For more information and updates, interested parties can refer to the official SEC filing on the Global Indemnity Group, LLC website or the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database.

