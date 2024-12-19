Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.21 and traded as high as C$44.03. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.50, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.13 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Guardian Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

