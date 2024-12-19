Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.21 and traded as high as C$44.03. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.50, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.21.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.13 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 EPS for the current year.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
